India Firm on Zero Tolerance to Terrorism, Committed to Neighbourhood Welfare: Sanjay Seth

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the welfare and development of its neighbours while maintaining a firm zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

He made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the National Seminar titled “Changing Dynamics in India’s Neighbourhood”, organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in New Delhi as part of events marking its 25th anniversary.

India Balances Compassion with Strategic Strength

Highlighting India’s civilisational values, Seth referred to the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which views the world as one family. At the same time, he stressed that India’s strategic outlook combines compassion with the ability to respond decisively to security threats.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, conducted following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Minister described it as a landmark military operation demonstrating India’s resolve to respond strongly to terrorism.

He also pointed out that the operation showcased India’s growing defence self-reliance, noting that unlike earlier conflicts since 1947, Operation Sindoor utilised several indigenous defence platforms.

Rapid Growth in India’s Defence Manufacturing

Seth highlighted the transformation of India’s defence industrial base over the past decade, citing significant progress in exports and indigenisation.

According to the Minister:

Defence exports increased from ₹686 crore in 2014 to ₹23,622 crore in 2025

The government has set a target of ₹29,000 crore in exports by 2026

Exports are projected to reach ₹50,000 crore by 2029

He also noted that the defence budget has reached an all-time high of ₹7.85 lakh crore, while the Department of Defence Production has indigenised 3,190 defence components out of 5,012 listed items.

Seth further highlighted the growth of India’s broader industrial and innovation ecosystem, noting that the MSME sector in defence has expanded significantly, while the country’s startup ecosystem has grown from around 1,000 startups in 2014 to over 2.9 million today, making India the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

Strengthening Relations with Neighbours

Discussing India’s relations with neighbouring countries, Seth emphasised strong ties with regional partners.

He described Bangladesh as a valued trade partner, while stating that India and Nepal share deep historical, cultural and security linkages.

India continues to support Nepal through major infrastructure projects, including:

The Janakpur–Kurtha railway link

Hydropower development projects

Healthcare infrastructure such as trauma centres

The Motihari petroleum pipeline

AI Policy for Military Domain Released

During the seminar, a landmark policy document on Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain was released, outlining India’s vision for integrating AI into defence capabilities.

The policy focuses on:

Enhancing operational capabilities

Strengthening decision-making superiority

Promoting responsible innovation in military technology

DRDO Launches AI-Powered Drone Awareness Platform

The event also witnessed the launch of SAMADH (Situational Awareness for Aerial Drones), a sovereign AI platform developed by DRDO’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR).

The system is designed to provide real-time situational awareness across modern warfare environments, including autonomous and swarm drone operations.

New Joint Training Platform for Armed Forces

Another initiative launched during the event was the Integrated Online Training and Evaluation Programme (IOTEP), aimed at fostering a joint operational mindset among mid-level military leadership across India’s armed forces.

Strategic Dialogue on India’s Neighbourhood

Air Marshal Asutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), highlighted the evolving geopolitical dynamics in India’s neighbourhood.

He emphasised that changing regional security conditions require careful strategic assessment and coordinated action among multiple stakeholders to safeguard India’s national interests.

The seminar brought together senior policymakers, diplomats, military leaders, strategic experts and scholars to discuss India’s evolving security environment and its implications for regional stability.