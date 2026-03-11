Left Menu

Father's Debt Desperation: Fake Kidnapping Foiled

A man in Ashok Nagar allegedly staged his son's kidnapping to pay off debts from online gaming. Deepak, father of the 15-year-old Harsh, was arrested after police uncovered his ploy. The boy, unharmed, was found as police investigations revealed Deepak's debts from gaming apps and excessive loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:20 IST
Father's Debt Desperation: Fake Kidnapping Foiled
kidnapping
  • Country:
  • India

In Ashok Nagar, a desperate father allegedly fabricated the abduction of his son to settle debts amassed from online gaming, police revealed. The accused, identified as Deepak, was arrested after his suspicious account of events led authorities to uncover the truth.

The incident unfolded when Deepak reported his 15-year-old son, Harsh Kumar alias Honey, missing, prompting a police investigation. He claimed to have received a ransom demand of Rs 6 lakh from unknown individuals. However, scrutiny of CCTV footage and family interviews pointed to inconsistencies in his statements.

Under intensive questioning, Deepak confessed to staging the kidnapping to leverage a quick ransom to cover his debts. He admitted borrowing heavily from banks and loan apps, only to squander it on a gaming application, Chill Chat. With mounting pressure, he orchestrated the scheme, involving his son in temporary hiding. Harsh has been safely recovered as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026