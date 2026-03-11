Father's Debt Desperation: Fake Kidnapping Foiled

In Ashok Nagar, a desperate father allegedly fabricated the abduction of his son to settle debts amassed from online gaming, police revealed. The accused, identified as Deepak, was arrested after his suspicious account of events led authorities to uncover the truth.

The incident unfolded when Deepak reported his 15-year-old son, Harsh Kumar alias Honey, missing, prompting a police investigation. He claimed to have received a ransom demand of Rs 6 lakh from unknown individuals. However, scrutiny of CCTV footage and family interviews pointed to inconsistencies in his statements.

Under intensive questioning, Deepak confessed to staging the kidnapping to leverage a quick ransom to cover his debts. He admitted borrowing heavily from banks and loan apps, only to squander it on a gaming application, Chill Chat. With mounting pressure, he orchestrated the scheme, involving his son in temporary hiding. Harsh has been safely recovered as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)