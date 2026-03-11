Left Menu

Tragic Death of MBA Student: Mystery Surrounds Fatal Plunge

A 25-year-old woman, Shivika, pursuing an MBA in Mohali, died after allegedly jumping from her apartment's 13th floor in Greater Noida. Authorities have not yet determined the reason behind her death, with no suicide note found. The investigation continues pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman, Shivika, pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Mohali, reportedly died after a fall from the 13th floor of her Greater Noida apartment. The incident, occurring between Tuesday and Wednesday, is shrouded in mystery as no suicide note was found.

According to police sources on Wednesday, Shivika had returned home recently. Her lifeless body was discovered by a housing society security guard who immediately notified her family and law enforcement.

Bisrakh Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Sharma stated that the motive for her tragic death remains unclear. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as part of ongoing legal investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

