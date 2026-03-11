Tragic Death of MBA Student: Mystery Surrounds Fatal Plunge

A 25-year-old woman, Shivika, pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Mohali, reportedly died after a fall from the 13th floor of her Greater Noida apartment. The incident, occurring between Tuesday and Wednesday, is shrouded in mystery as no suicide note was found.

According to police sources on Wednesday, Shivika had returned home recently. Her lifeless body was discovered by a housing society security guard who immediately notified her family and law enforcement.

Bisrakh Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Sharma stated that the motive for her tragic death remains unclear. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as part of ongoing legal investigations.

