KZN Tables R168.2bn Budget Focused on Fiscal Stability and Services

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has presented a R168.2 billion provincial budget for the 2026/27 financial year, emphasising fiscal discipline, improved governance and the protection of essential public services.

Tabling the budget in the Provincial Legislature in Pietermaritzburg, Rodgers said the financial plan is designed to stabilise the province’s finances while rebuilding confidence among citizens, investors and suppliers.

“This is a budget of stabilisation, credibility and rebuilding confidence in KwaZulu-Natal,” Rodgers said.

Fiscal recovery plan at the centre

The budget is anchored by the implementation of the Provincial Financial Recovery Plan, which focuses on restoring financial stability through:

Structured repayment of creditors

Improved cash-flow management

Strengthening transparency and accountability

Protecting frontline services

Rodgers said the recovery strategy aims to restore fiscal discipline while ensuring essential services remain protected during the stabilisation process.

Majority of spending allocated to social services

More than 80% of the provincial budget – approximately R135 billion – has been allocated to social services, reflecting government’s focus on people-centred development.

These allocations primarily support sectors such as education, health, and social infrastructure, which form the backbone of public service delivery in the province.

Additional funding for education

The education sector will receive an additional R647.3 million in 2026/27, increasing further over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Key allocations include:

Funding to address teacher compensation pressures

Progressive equalisation of Grade R teacher salaries

R70.1 million for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Teacher Assistants Programme

These measures aim to strengthen the education workforce and improve learning outcomes across the province.

Increased investment in healthcare

The health sector will receive around R1.4 billion annually in additional funding over the MTEF to deal with staffing costs and outstanding accrual pressures.

An additional R90.9 million has been earmarked to support health facility revitalisation infrastructure, improving healthcare services across the province.

Infrastructure spending to drive economic recovery

Infrastructure investment remains a key pillar of the provincial government’s economic recovery strategy.

Major allocations include:

R505.3 million for education infrastructure

R427.7 million for Early Childhood Development infrastructure

R641.3 million for provincial road rehabilitation, particularly linked to disaster recovery

Expanded funding for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to create employment opportunities

The province also increased funding for informal settlement upgrading and compensation baseline adjustments.

Modest economic growth expected

KwaZulu-Natal’s economy is projected to grow by 1.5% in 2026 and 1.6% in 2027, supported by infrastructure investment, improved energy supply and stronger private-sector participation.

Rodgers also noted that the province is responding to the Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak through large-scale vaccination efforts aimed at protecting the agricultural sector.

Cost-saving measures introduced

In a move aimed at reducing administrative costs, all budget documents were tabled electronically this year, cutting printing costs by 44%.

Rodgers said this reflects the government’s broader commitment to cost containment and sustainability.

Building confidence in provincial finances

The MEC emphasised that KwaZulu-Natal’s financial recovery is an ongoing process that requires discipline and consistent reform.

“KwaZulu-Natal will emerge stronger, more credible and more investable. This budget lays the foundation for sustainable service delivery and inclusive economic growth,” Rodgers said.