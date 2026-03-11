MSDE Secretary Visits IIE Assam to Boost Skills and Entrepreneurship in Northeast

Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Smt. Debashree Mukherjee, visited the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Assam during a two-day tour aimed at strengthening skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives in the North Eastern Region.

During her visit, Mukherjee toured several key facilities at the institute, highlighting the government’s focus on expanding opportunities for youth through skill training, innovation and enterprise development.

Focus on Skill Development and Innovation

The Secretary inspected a range of facilities designed to promote entrepreneurship and capacity building. These included:

Mountaineering Sports Arena, which promotes adventure sports and skill-based training

Food & Beverages Incubation Centre, supporting food entrepreneurs and start-ups

Training of Trainers programme under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0

TRISSAM outlet, showcasing products developed by trained entrepreneurs

She also visited the newly established Skill India International Centre on the campus, which aims to prepare Indian youth for global employment opportunities.

Encouraging Local Entrepreneurs

Mukherjee interacted with several entrepreneurs trained by the institute who showcased their products at dedicated stalls during the visit. She encouraged them to continue using skill development and entrepreneurship platforms to build sustainable livelihoods and local businesses.

The visit also included the planting of a Nahar sapling on the campus grounds, symbolising sustainability, growth and the nurturing of future talent.

Strengthening the Skill Ecosystem in the Northeast

Addressing the leadership of the institute, Mukherjee stressed the importance of expanding skill development initiatives and strengthening entrepreneurship programmes across the North Eastern Region.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that talent from every region receives adequate support and opportunities.

Mukherjee also highlighted the broader vision of empowering youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Review of Skill India Initiatives

During the visit, Mukherjee chaired the 50th Executive Meeting of IIE, where she reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Skill India Mission and discussed strategies to further strengthen the regional skill ecosystem.

She also interacted with stakeholders from across the skill development sector to assess the progress of programmes aimed at improving employability and entrepreneurship.

Officials Accompanying the Secretary

Mukherjee was accompanied by several senior officials from the Ministry, including:

Smt. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE

Smt. G. Madhumita Das, Additional Secretary, MSDE

Dr. Poonam Sinha, Director General, NIESBUD

Shri Rishab Khattri, Assistant Director, ENP, MSDE

Manish Gupta, OSD & Deputy Director, MSDE

Smt. Manju, ASO, ENP, MSDE

Welcoming the delegation, Pritam Dutta, Director of MSDE and IIE, thanked the Secretary for her visit and guidance, reaffirming the institute’s commitment to strengthening entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities in the region.