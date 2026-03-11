India Assures Energy Security, Maritime Safety Amid West Asia Tensions

The Government of India has outlined a series of preparedness measures to safeguard energy supplies, maritime operations and Indian nationals abroad amid evolving developments in West Asia.

An inter-ministerial briefing held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The briefing detailed the government’s response to the situation and steps being taken to ensure stability and public reassurance.

Crude Oil Supplies Remain Secure

Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said India’s crude oil supply remains stable despite disruptions in the region.

India consumes around 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day, and diversified sourcing has ensured that current supply volumes exceed what would typically arrive through the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

Key updates include:

India now imports crude oil from around 40 countries

About 70% of crude imports now arrive via routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, compared with about 55% earlier

Two additional crude cargoes are already en route to further strengthen supply

Refineries across the country are currently operating at very high capacity utilisation levels, with some running above 100% capacity.

Natural Gas Supply Adjustments

India’s total natural gas consumption stands at about 189 MMSCMD, with 97.5 MMSCMD produced domestically.

Approximately 47.4 MMSCMD of supply has been disrupted due to force majeure conditions, prompting the government to secure supplies through alternate routes and suppliers. Two LNG cargoes are also on the way.

To manage gas availability, the government issued a Natural Gas Control Order on 9 March 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act.

Supply allocations under the order include:

100% supply for domestic PNG and CNG for vehicles

80% supply for tea industries, manufacturing units and other industrial consumers

70% supply for fertiliser plants

35% reduction for refineries and petrochemical units to prioritise essential sectors

LPG Supply Measures and Pricing

India imports about 60% of its LPG requirements, with 90% of those imports typically passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

To mitigate supply pressures, the government directed refineries and petrochemical complexes on 8 March 2026 to maximise LPG production by diverting related hydrocarbon streams to LPG.

These steps have increased domestic LPG production by about 25%, with all domestic output prioritised for household consumption.

Additional measures include:

Priority LPG supply for hospitals and educational institutions

A three-member committee from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL reviewing allocations for commercial users

Expansion of the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system to cover about 90% of consumers to prevent diversion

The current price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹913, following a recent ₹60 increase. For PMUY beneficiaries, the price remains ₹613 per cylinder.

The government has also approved ₹30,000 crore in compensation for oil marketing companies to offset LPG under-recoveries.

Officials noted instances of panic booking and hoarding, but emphasised that the normal LPG delivery cycle remains about 2.5 days, urging consumers not to rush-book cylinders.

Maritime Safety and Shipping Operations

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that maritime operations remain stable while monitoring developments in the Persian Gulf.

Currently:

28 Indian-flagged vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region

24 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz carry 677 Indian seafarers

4 vessels east of the Strait have 101 Indian seafarers onboard

Authorities are closely monitoring their safety.

A 24-hour control room, operational since 28 February 2026, is coordinating maritime monitoring and assistance.

The Directorate General of Shipping has issued advisories requiring vessels to adopt enhanced security protocols and submit crew details.

Ports across India remain operational and have been instructed to support exporters and ensure the continuity of EXIM trade.

Safety of Indian Nationals in West Asia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the welfare of Indian nationals remains a priority, noting that approximately one crore Indians live in GCC countries.

Key actions include:

The Prime Minister has spoken with leaders of several Gulf and West Asian nations, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Israel

The External Affairs Minister has maintained regular contact with regional counterparts and Iran

Indian missions are issuing advisories and engaging with communities

Assistance efforts have helped stranded Indian tourists and transit passengers return home from cities including Muscat, Riyadh and Jeddah.

Currently:

Two Indian nationals have died and one remains missing following attacks on merchant ships

Injured Indian nationals are receiving medical care and support from Indian missions

Around 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran

Indian students and pilgrims have been relocated from Tehran to safer cities, and assistance is being provided for land crossings into Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India.

Measures Against Hoarding and Public Communication

The Union Home Secretary has held a meeting with Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from all states and union territories to ensure the availability of essential supplies.

States and UTs have been advised to:

Take strict action against hoarding of essential commodities

Ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods

Nominate state-level spokespersons to provide verified public updates

Authorities have also been directed to disseminate information through official government social media channels and local administrations, with district authorities playing a key role in public communication.

Government Monitoring Situation Closely

Officials said the government continues to closely monitor developments in West Asia through coordinated action among relevant ministries.

The government reiterated its commitment to:

Ensuring energy security

Protecting Indian nationals abroad

Maintaining maritime safety

Ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential supplies

Authorities emphasised that necessary measures will continue to be taken to protect India’s national interests while keeping the public informed.