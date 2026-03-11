Govt Reviews Shipping Sector Challenges, Plans Roadmap to Strengthen Maritime Capacity

The Government of India held a high-level interaction with the National Shipping Board (NSB) to address emerging challenges in the country’s shipping sector and explore measures to strengthen maritime capacity amid evolving global geopolitical and trade dynamics.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and brought together members of the National Shipping Board, industry leaders, maritime stakeholders and senior officials from the ministry to discuss operational issues and policy priorities affecting the sector.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Ambitions

Speaking during the interaction, Sonowal emphasised that India is steadily progressing towards becoming a major maritime power.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is steadily advancing towards becoming a major maritime power. Through strategic reforms, infrastructure expansion and close collaboration with stakeholders, we are unlocking the immense potential of the blue economy and strengthening India’s position in global maritime trade,” he said.

Addressing Global Shipping Challenges

Participants discussed the growing challenges faced by the shipping industry, including the impact of global geopolitical developments, supply chain disruptions and rising operational pressures on maritime trade.

The deliberations focused on identifying policy measures that could:

Strengthen India’s shipping ecosystem

Expand fleet capacity

Improve resilience in maritime logistics

Ensure uninterrupted cargo movement

The Minister directed officials to prepare a roadmap to address the issues raised by industry stakeholders.

Aligning with Long-Term Maritime Vision

Officials said the meeting also reviewed progress under key national initiatives aimed at transforming India’s maritime sector, including:

Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

Maritime India Vision 2030

These initiatives focus on expanding port infrastructure, boosting shipping capacity and positioning India as a leading global maritime hub.

Role of the National Shipping Board

Sonowal highlighted the importance of sustained engagement with industry stakeholders and underscored the role of the National Shipping Board as a key advisory body that helps address sectoral challenges and guide maritime policy development.

The meeting was attended by Sameer Kumar Khare (Retd. IAS), Chairperson of the National Shipping Board, along with board members and representatives from the shipping industry.

Ensuring Maritime Stability

The interaction comes at a time when global maritime trade is facing heightened geopolitical uncertainty and shifting supply chains, prompting India to strengthen its shipping capabilities and operational preparedness.

Officials said the government remains committed to ensuring stable maritime operations, efficient cargo movement and a resilient shipping sector, while continuing to work closely with industry stakeholders.