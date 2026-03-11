Cambodia Cracks Down: End of Infamous Online Scam Centers Looms

The Cambodian government is ramping up efforts to eradicate the country's infamous online scam centers by the end of next month. Senior Minister Chhay Sinarith, spearheading the Commission for Combating Online Scams, announced that approximately 80% of the 250 targeted locations have been closed since July.

While cybercrime has been a persistent issue in Southeast Asia, Cambodia and Myanmar remain hotspots, with victims worldwide losing billions annually. These scams are intricately linked with human trafficking. Many perpetrators, recruited through deceitful job offers, end up operating these scams under near-slavery conditions.

Recent crackdowns have resulted in 79 legal cases against 697 individuals and the repatriation of nearly 10,000 workers. Joint efforts with nations like China and the U.S. aim to curb this alarming trend. A recent police raid in Phnom Penh arrested 60 suspects using fake identities, highlighting the urgency of the global issue.

