Pentagon's Media Restrictions: A Tense Dance with Press Freedom

The Pentagon has recently barred photographers from covering Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's last two briefings on the war in Iran, yet it has not provided a reason for this shift from its longstanding policy. Joel Valdez, a Pentagon spokesperson, declined to comment on this development.

Under Hegseth's leadership, the Defence Department has experienced a strained relationship with media outlets traditionally assigned to Pentagon coverage. Many mainstream news organizations have vacated their desks in protest of new Trump administration policies that limit reporters' access and interactions. A new press corps, supportive of President Donald Trump and compliant with these rules, has replaced them.

The New York Times is challenging these restrictions, even as its journalists persist in attending briefings. Notably, Eric Schmitt was recognized during a recent session amid ongoing lawsuits aiming to overturn the contentious rules. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has criticized The Times over its coverage of a bombing investigation, insisting on the administration's perspective and investigation findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)