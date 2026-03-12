Left Menu

Tragedy in Goma: Drone Strikes Claim Aid Worker Lives

Drone strikes hit Goma, East Congo, killing three, including a French aid worker. The first such attack since rebels took the city, the AFC/M23 group blamed the Congolese army. The incident raises questions about regional security and international humanitarian law, sparking global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:30 IST
Tragedy in Goma: Drone Strikes Claim Aid Worker Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, drone strikes in Goma, East Congo, took the lives of three individuals, including a French aid worker. This marks the first drone attack in the city since AFC/M23 rebels seized control last year. The attacks have drawn rebuke from international parties, including France.

The AFC/M23 rebels implicated the Congolese army, alleging that Kinshasa launched a drone offensive in a densely populated urban sector of the lakeside city. A rebels' spokesperson claimed that among the deceased were a foreign humanitarian worker, further complicating the prevailing security concerns in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condemnation, urging a return to respecting international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, investigations continue as Congolese authorities frame the incident within broader security concerns, highlighting tensions exacerbated by recent U.S. sanctions on Rwanda's military support claims for the rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026