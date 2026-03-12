Tragedy in Goma: Drone Strikes Claim Aid Worker Lives

On Wednesday, drone strikes in Goma, East Congo, took the lives of three individuals, including a French aid worker. This marks the first drone attack in the city since AFC/M23 rebels seized control last year. The attacks have drawn rebuke from international parties, including France.

The AFC/M23 rebels implicated the Congolese army, alleging that Kinshasa launched a drone offensive in a densely populated urban sector of the lakeside city. A rebels' spokesperson claimed that among the deceased were a foreign humanitarian worker, further complicating the prevailing security concerns in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condemnation, urging a return to respecting international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, investigations continue as Congolese authorities frame the incident within broader security concerns, highlighting tensions exacerbated by recent U.S. sanctions on Rwanda's military support claims for the rebels.

