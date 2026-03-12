Left Menu

Bomb Scare Shakes Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai faced a bomb threat amid the budget session. Security protocols were activated, and employees were evacuated. Bomb detection teams conducted searches as a precaution.

Updated: 12-03-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:59 IST
  • India

A bomb threat shook the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday amid the ongoing budget session, according to police statements. An email warning of an explosive led to a swift activation of security protocols.

Authorities ensured the safe evacuation of employees and public from the legislative premises located in the bustling heart of south Mumbai. The immediate response highlighted the importance of security during critical governmental proceedings.

As a precaution, security personnel gathered at designated areas around the building while bomb detection teams conducted thorough examinations. The search was active at the time of the report, ensuring no stone was left unturned in guaranteeing safety.

