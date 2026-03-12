Mumbai Legislature on High Alert After Email Threat
A threatening email warning of ''missile and bomb attacks'' on Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan and other key locations triggered a security sweep during the legislature's ongoing Budget session. The alert, linked to a possible hoax, prompted a lockdown and intensive searches, with officials prioritizing safety and investigation efforts.
- Country:
- India
An email threatening missile and bomb attacks on Mumbai's Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan and other critical sites set off a security scare on Thursday. Authorities quickly mobilized, conducting thorough searches throughout the legislature complex amid the ongoing Budget session, officials confirmed.
Legislative council chairman Ram Shinde indicated the threat, possibly linked to the pro-Khalistani movement, needs further verification. Security forces, including a new Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, meticulously scanned the area after the premises were locked down briefly for an emergency check. Despite initial concerns, no suspicious items were uncovered.
Following protocol, a complaint was filed at Marine Drive police station, and Governor Devendra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation. Opposition voices, notably from Shiv Sena (UBT), demanded legislative proceedings be paused and called for stronger government responses as security measures intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- threat
- Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan
- security
- sweep
- hoax
- bomb
- investigation
- pro-Khalistani
ALSO READ
Security Incident at Major Detroit Synagogue: A Synagogue Under Siege
Security Head Injured in Attack: Dispute Over Campus Entry Suspected
Telus Cybersecurity Breach: ShinyHunters Claims Massive Data Heist
Chaos at Michigan Synagogue: Security Engages in Gunfire
Officials say security engaged in gunfire and suspect at large after attack on a Michigan synagogue, no deaths reported, reports AP.