Tragedy in Unkakheda: A Drunken Argument Turns Deadly
A 35-year-old man in Unkakheda village allegedly killed his mother by hitting her with a brick while intoxicated. The incident followed a heated argument. Police have arrested him and initiated an investigation under relevant legal provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:22 IST
In Unkakheda village, a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother during a drunken argument, using a brick to commit the fatal act, police announced Thursday.
According to local residents, the accused, Harishankar, frequently argued with his mother, Malti, when intoxicated. However, a verbal spat on Wednesday night escalated to violence.
Police swiftly arrested Harishankar after he locked himself in a room. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the tragic incident under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
