Tragedy in Unkakheda: A Drunken Argument Turns Deadly

In Unkakheda village, a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother during a drunken argument, using a brick to commit the fatal act, police announced Thursday.

According to local residents, the accused, Harishankar, frequently argued with his mother, Malti, when intoxicated. However, a verbal spat on Wednesday night escalated to violence.

Police swiftly arrested Harishankar after he locked himself in a room. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the tragic incident under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

