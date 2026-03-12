Left Menu

ICC Clears U.S. Sanctions of Crimes Against Humanity Allegations

The International Criminal Court's prosecutors announced they found no reasonable basis to claim crimes against humanity were linked to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela since 2014. They will not launch an investigation into the sanctions, though they continue investigating possible crimes in Venezuela since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court declared on Thursday that there is no reasonable basis to believe that the United States' sanctions on Venezuela since 2014 constitute crimes against humanity.

In a formal statement, the prosecutors confirmed they would not pursue an investigation specifically related to the U.S. sanctions. However, they highlighted that a separate investigation into potential crimes against humanity occurring in Venezuela since 2014 remains active.

The ICC's decision comes amidst ongoing global scrutiny over international sanctions and their humanitarian implications. While the U.S. sanctions have been a contentious issue, the ICC's stance restricts it from investigating them under their current remit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

