Tanker Turmoil: Rising Tensions in Iraqi Waters

In a dramatic overnight incident, the Zefyros tanker was hit by a projectile during a ship-to-ship transfer in the waters off Iraq, its Greece-based manager disclosed on Thursday.

The event unfolded at Iraq's Umm Qasar anchorage when the Zefyros was transferring fuel cargo to the Safesea Vishnu tanker late Wednesday, according to Benetech Shipping SA. Luckily, all 23 crew members were evacuated unharmed, and the ship's condition is under evaluation.

As regional tensions escalate, reports reveal that explosives-laden boats potentially targeted tankers in Iraqi waters, creating a perilous situation for approximately 20,000 seafarers in the region. This comes amid mounting geopolitical unrest fueled by ongoing conflicts near the Gulf, raising international concerns over maritime security.