Left Menu

Kolkata Braces for a Week of Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms and sharp showers hit Kolkata and neighboring districts, causing traffic issues. The IMD forecasts similar weather for West Bengal over the coming week due to upper air circulation and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, affecting several sub-Himalayan and south Bengal districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:15 IST
Kolkata Braces for a Week of Thunderstorms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday evening, Kolkata and neighboring districts were battered by thunderstorms and heavy showers, leading to significant traffic snarls as people attempted to make their way home. The unexpected weather has been predicted to persist in parts of West Bengal over the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has identified an upper air circulation over Bangladesh and adjacent Gangetic West Bengal as the cause, alongside strong moisture intake from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, several districts are expected to see varying intensities of rainfall, including light to moderate showers in the sub-Himalayan regions.

Meanwhile, southern districts such as Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, along with others including Murshidabad and Nadia, should prepare for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds between March 15 and 17. IMD warns that some areas, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, may experience heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026