Kolkata Braces for a Week of Thunderstorms

On Thursday evening, Kolkata and neighboring districts were battered by thunderstorms and heavy showers, leading to significant traffic snarls as people attempted to make their way home. The unexpected weather has been predicted to persist in parts of West Bengal over the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has identified an upper air circulation over Bangladesh and adjacent Gangetic West Bengal as the cause, alongside strong moisture intake from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, several districts are expected to see varying intensities of rainfall, including light to moderate showers in the sub-Himalayan regions.

Meanwhile, southern districts such as Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, along with others including Murshidabad and Nadia, should prepare for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds between March 15 and 17. IMD warns that some areas, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, may experience heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)