ED Challenges Bail of Al Falah University's Chairman in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to grant interim bail to Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the chairman of Al Falah University, in a money laundering case. The ED contends that the trial court overlooked Siddiqui's ties to the Red Fort blast case.

Appearing before Justice Saurabh Banerjee, the ED's counsel argued that the health issues of Siddiqui's wife were used as a pretext to secure bail, claiming the trial court's decision was flawed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The counsel emphasized that the court's finding regarding the couple's children, unable to return to India due to unrest in West Asia, was unfounded.

The ED further submitted concerns about Siddiqui's potential to reoffend and highlighted Rs 494 crore involved in the case, with only Rs 144 crore assets attached. Siddiqui's legal team defended the court's decision, maintaining his integrity and refuting ties to the offenses cited by the ED.

