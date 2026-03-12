Left Menu

West Bengal's Strategic Move to Stabilize LPG Supply

The West Bengal government has issued an SOP to monitor LPG supply and set up a control room at its secretariat. This initiative aims to stabilize LPG availability and address complaints, with a committee providing oversight. The effort involves enhancing local supply chains and preventing malpractice.

The West Bengal government has taken decisive action to ensure stable LPG supply by issuing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and establishing a 24/7 control room at the state secretariat, Nabanna. This step comes in response to concerns over potential disruptions in LPG availability.

According to the SOP, the control room will serve as the central hub for coordinating supply efforts, monitoring stock positions, and addressing grievances. The state government has also formed an LPG crisis monitoring committee led by the chief secretary to review supply conditions and offer policy guidance.

The initiative underscores the importance of collaboration among districts, distributors, and oil marketing companies, especially in preventing hoarding and black marketing. The effort also emphasizes timely distribution to essential services like hospitals and schools.

