Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Assaulting Minor in Mangaluru

A fast-track special court in Mangaluru has delivered a verdict against a 50-year-old man, sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a minor girl.

Abubakkar was charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following the incident on March 29, 2025. He was accused of assaulting a neighbor's minor child and preventing her from revealing the crime.

Police Inspector Shivakumar B led the investigation, collecting critical evidence that prompted the court to hand down the sentence. The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi, with Bantwal Rural Police aiding in the investigation and legal proceedings.

