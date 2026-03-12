European Bond Yields Soar Amid Middle East Tensions
German government bond yields remained at multi-year highs as markets anticipated European Central Bank rate hikes. Tensions in the Middle East spurred inflation fears, causing oil prices to rise. Economists are mostly ruling out imminent rate hikes, though recent statements from policymakers suggest possible future actions to combat inflation.
Oil prices surged as fears of prolonged disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Economists largely dismiss immediate rate hikes, although market chatter has increasingly inclined towards potential ECB actions later this year.
Discussions among policymakers hint at possible hikes as they aim to curb inflation, with comments from influential figures maintaining the possibility of hikes in 2024 if current trends persist, despite recent assurances against immediate changes to the interest rate landscape.
