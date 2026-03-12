European Bond Yields Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

German government bond yields have lingered near multi-year highs, influenced by rising bets on European Central Bank rate increases amid Middle Eastern turmoil stoking inflation concerns.

Oil prices surged as fears of prolonged disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Economists largely dismiss immediate rate hikes, although market chatter has increasingly inclined towards potential ECB actions later this year.

Discussions among policymakers hint at possible hikes as they aim to curb inflation, with comments from influential figures maintaining the possibility of hikes in 2024 if current trends persist, despite recent assurances against immediate changes to the interest rate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)