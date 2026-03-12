Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Cracks Down on Dhanbad's Air Pollution Crisis

The Jharkhand High Court has summoned senior officials over rising air pollution in Dhanbad. The court is addressing illegal mining and seeking solutions to curb pollution in the coal city. The BCCL has plans to convert mines into parks, but actions by authorities remain insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:13 IST
Jharkhand High Court Cracks Down on Dhanbad's Air Pollution Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken significant action concerning the alarming air pollution levels in Dhanbad. On Thursday, the court mandated senior officials, including the district's deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, to present themselves before the court on April 2.

Amid heightened concerns, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, also requested the presence of the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) chairman-cum-managing director. The court's directive seeks to address rampant illegal mining contributing to the deteriorating air quality, highlighted by a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Gramin Ekta Manch.

The petitioner argued that illegal mining continues unchecked due to inadequate governmental measures. While BCCL shared initiatives like converting mines into public parks, legal actions seem lacking as numerous FIRs for illegal mining saw no consequential police or administrative follow-up.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026