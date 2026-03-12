IAS Officer Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery and Money Laundering Case

A Special PMLA Court has denied the regular bail plea of IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel, the former Surendranagar collector. Patel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January in connection with a bribery-linked money laundering case.

The presiding judge, KM Sojitra, stated the evidence present, including the 'hisaab' sheet and co-accused statements, are grounds for not granting bail. Patel, part of the 2015 IAS batch, is charged under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The allegations extend to other figures, including deputy mamlatdar Chandrasingh Mori, implicated in misconduct related to land use application approvals, with the bribe amount calculated on a per-square meter basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)