Left Menu

IAS Officer Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery and Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court rejected IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel's bail plea in a bribery-linked money laundering case, highlighting evidence suggesting involvement. Patel is charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, accused of accepting a substantial bribe for facilitating land use applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:31 IST
IAS Officer Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery and Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Special PMLA Court has denied the regular bail plea of IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel, the former Surendranagar collector. Patel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January in connection with a bribery-linked money laundering case.

The presiding judge, KM Sojitra, stated the evidence present, including the 'hisaab' sheet and co-accused statements, are grounds for not granting bail. Patel, part of the 2015 IAS batch, is charged under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The allegations extend to other figures, including deputy mamlatdar Chandrasingh Mori, implicated in misconduct related to land use application approvals, with the bribe amount calculated on a per-square meter basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026