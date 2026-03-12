India Rebuts Pakistan's Claims Amid Rising Border Tensions

India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's accusations regarding Indian involvement in recent border clashes with the Taliban, describing Islamabad's claims as unfounded and part of an ongoing pattern of blaming India for Pakistan's own issues.

During a press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan lacks credibility, being a long-time state sponsor of terrorism, and that its accusations have no basis. The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has recently intensified, with the Pakistani military conducting air strikes in Afghanistan.

Jaiswal also criticized Pakistan's reaction to the India-Canada uranium deal, which Islamabad claimed could enable India's nuclear arsenal expansion. He highlighted India's strong non-proliferation record, contrasting it with Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)