Left Menu

India Rebuts Pakistan's Claims Amid Rising Border Tensions

India dismissed Pakistan's accusations of its involvement in border conflicts with the Taliban, asserting Pakistan's role in terrorism. New Delhi also refuted Islamabad's criticism of the India-Canada uranium deal, labeling it a diversion from Pakistan's nuclear proliferation issues. External Affairs Ministry emphasizes Pakistan's lack of credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:35 IST
India Rebuts Pakistan's Claims Amid Rising Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's accusations regarding Indian involvement in recent border clashes with the Taliban, describing Islamabad's claims as unfounded and part of an ongoing pattern of blaming India for Pakistan's own issues.

During a press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan lacks credibility, being a long-time state sponsor of terrorism, and that its accusations have no basis. The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has recently intensified, with the Pakistani military conducting air strikes in Afghanistan.

Jaiswal also criticized Pakistan's reaction to the India-Canada uranium deal, which Islamabad claimed could enable India's nuclear arsenal expansion. He highlighted India's strong non-proliferation record, contrasting it with Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026