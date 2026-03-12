India Rebuts Pakistan's Claims Amid Rising Border Tensions
India dismissed Pakistan's accusations of its involvement in border conflicts with the Taliban, asserting Pakistan's role in terrorism. New Delhi also refuted Islamabad's criticism of the India-Canada uranium deal, labeling it a diversion from Pakistan's nuclear proliferation issues. External Affairs Ministry emphasizes Pakistan's lack of credibility.
- Country:
- India
India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's accusations regarding Indian involvement in recent border clashes with the Taliban, describing Islamabad's claims as unfounded and part of an ongoing pattern of blaming India for Pakistan's own issues.
During a press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan lacks credibility, being a long-time state sponsor of terrorism, and that its accusations have no basis. The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has recently intensified, with the Pakistani military conducting air strikes in Afghanistan.
Jaiswal also criticized Pakistan's reaction to the India-Canada uranium deal, which Islamabad claimed could enable India's nuclear arsenal expansion. He highlighted India's strong non-proliferation record, contrasting it with Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Expert Urges Global Definition of Terrorism to Protect Rights
UK Court Dismisses Appeal in Terrorism Charge Against Rapper
India Firm on Zero Tolerance to Terrorism, Committed to Neighbourhood Welfare: Sanjay Seth
High Court Rejects CPS Appeal in Kneecap Terrorism Case
US Court Dismisses Terrorism Claims Against Binance