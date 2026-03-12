Left Menu

Alleged Assault Scandal: Tutor on the Run

A North Delhi tutor allegedly sexually assaulted three minor students over nearly two years, threatening them with AI-generated obscene images and harm to their families. The tutor is absconding as police continue efforts to apprehend him. The abuse was revealed after a confrontation with one student's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST
Alleged Assault Scandal: Tutor on the Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged sexual assault case has rocked North Delhi's Burari area, with a private tutor accused of abusing three minor students over two years. The tutor reportedly threatened to harm their families and circulate AI-generated obscene images if they spoke out.

According to the police, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused, who is currently absconding. The investigation was triggered by a confrontation with one student's family, leading to the revelation of the alleged abuses.

The accused tutor allegedly assaulted the students at various occasions, including a birthday gathering and separate instances at the coaching center. Efforts to locate and arrest the tutor are ongoing as police appeal for any information that could assist their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026