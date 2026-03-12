Alleged Assault Scandal: Tutor on the Run

An alleged sexual assault case has rocked North Delhi's Burari area, with a private tutor accused of abusing three minor students over two years. The tutor reportedly threatened to harm their families and circulate AI-generated obscene images if they spoke out.

According to the police, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused, who is currently absconding. The investigation was triggered by a confrontation with one student's family, leading to the revelation of the alleged abuses.

The accused tutor allegedly assaulted the students at various occasions, including a birthday gathering and separate instances at the coaching center. Efforts to locate and arrest the tutor are ongoing as police appeal for any information that could assist their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)