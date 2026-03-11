Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Passive Euthanasia: A Case of Dignity

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal of artificial life support for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a coma for over 13 years. This decision underscores the right to die with dignity, aligning with the court's 2018 judgment on passive euthanasia.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of artificial life support for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man in a coma for over 13 years. The verdict is a significant step, emphasizing the right to die with dignity and the ethical intricacies involved in passive euthanasia cases in India.

Mr. Rana, a former BTech student from Panjab University, has been in a vegetative state since sustaining severe head injuries in a fall in 2013. The court's ruling directs AIIMS, Delhi to form a committee to oversee the withdrawal process, ensuring it is done with dignity and compassion.

The court lauded the unwavering support of Rana's family, who showcased immense dedication amidst adversity. The decision aligns with the 2018 Common Cause judgment, modified in 2023, recognizing passive euthanasia as a fundamental right under Article 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

