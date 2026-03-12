Rajasthan ACB Nabs Corrupt Constable in Udaipur Bribery Scandal

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Constable Nagendra Singh in Udaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a garage owner. This incident highlights ongoing corruption challenges within local law enforcement.

According to Director General of Police (ACB) Govind Gupta, the garage owner claimed he faced harassment by four policemen, who threatened legal action for alleged illegal activities at his premises unless a monthly bribe was paid. Initially demanding Rs 50,000, the amount was reduced to Rs 20,000 following negotiation.

The ACB, acting on the complaint, confirmed the bribe demands and set a trap. The operation led to Constable Singh's arrest, while three other involved policemen remain absconding, with efforts ongoing to locate them.