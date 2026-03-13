SA Strengthens Water Security with New Infrastructure Agency, Major Projects

South Africa is intensifying efforts to secure the country’s water future through major infrastructure investments, innovative groundwater solutions and the establishment of a new national agency to coordinate water resource development.

Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi says access to water is not merely a service but a fundamental human right anchored in the Constitution, underscoring government’s commitment to ensuring reliable and sustainable water supply for all communities.

Water security is being prioritised as the country observes National Water Month and Human Rights Month, while also commemorating 30 years since the adoption of South Africa’s Constitution, which enshrines the right to sufficient water and a healthy environment.

Water as a Constitutional and Economic Imperative

Baloyi emphasised that water plays a central role not only in safeguarding human dignity but also in sustaining economic growth.

“Water is an essential part of life, and no one can survive without it,” he said, noting that critical sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, construction and small enterprises rely heavily on consistent water supply.

However, South Africa remains one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, receiving about half of the global average rainfall, which is unevenly distributed across regions and seasons. This scarcity makes coordinated water resource management essential to long-term sustainability.

National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency Nearing Launch

Government is in the final stages of establishing the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency (NWRIA), a new institution designed to mobilise funding and oversee the development, maintenance and expansion of large-scale water infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the agency during the State of the Nation Address, positioning it as a key intervention to address ageing infrastructure, water shortages and financing gaps in the sector.

The agency will complement the Water Trading Entity, which already supplies bulk water to strategic industrial users and helps support long-term sustainability of national water resources.

Alongside the new agency, government has also launched a National Water Crisis Committee tasked with tackling municipal performance challenges, infrastructure failures and widespread water shortages affecting communities across the country.

Accelerating Major Dam and Infrastructure Projects

Government is prioritising the completion of delayed infrastructure projects and reallocating funding to ensure stalled developments are finalised.

Among the flagship projects advancing national water security are:

Lesotho Highlands Water Project (Phase II) – a multi-billion rand transboundary project expected to significantly increase water supply to Gauteng and other economic hubs.

Ntabelanga Dam in the Eastern Cape – aimed at improving water availability for rural communities and agricultural development.

Gabosch Dam in Mpumalanga – designed to enhance regional water supply and support local economic growth.

These projects form part of a broader national strategy to modernise water infrastructure and improve resilience to climate variability and drought.

Groundwater Innovation in Nelson Mandela Bay

A notable innovation is the St George’s Park Wellfield Project in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

The project focuses on groundwater extraction and treatment, offering an alternative water source that reduces reliance on rainfall-dependent dams.

Key objectives of the initiative include:

Strengthening the resilience of the metro’s water system

Stabilising water supply to critical areas

Mitigating drought-related shortages

Reinforcing the bulk water network serving communities across the metro

Groundwater development is increasingly being recognised as a strategic solution in water-stressed regions where surface water sources are unreliable.

Expanding Access Through Community Borehole Projects

In Gauteng, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina recently handed over a newly completed borehole to the Bronkhorstspruit community in the City of Tshwane.

The initiative forms part of government’s broader programme to expand water access through sustainable Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects, while also promoting women’s empowerment in water management and community development initiatives.

Stabilising Water Supply in North West

Government is also intensifying interventions in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, particularly in Rustenburg and Moses Kotane, where water supply challenges have affected residents and local industries.

A recent meeting held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, involving local municipalities and Magalies Water, assessed the condition of critical infrastructure including:

Kortbegrip Reservoir System

Bospoort Water Treatment Plant

Plans are underway to improve the operational capacity of these facilities to ensure more reliable and efficient water distribution.

Public Participation Critical to Water Conservation

With South Africa facing persistent water scarcity, government is urging citizens to actively participate in conservation efforts.

Simple everyday actions can significantly reduce water losses, including:

Turning off taps when not in use

Fixing household leaks

Reporting burst pipes and illegal water connections

Using water responsibly in homes and businesses

Authorities say public cooperation is essential to protect water resources and ensure sustainability for future generations.

Securing Water for Future Generations

Baloyi stressed that safeguarding water resources requires collective action.

“Water conservation must become an embedded way of life to protect water as a shared national resource,” he said.

As South Africa marks key national observances and constitutional milestones, government says its intensified focus on infrastructure development, institutional reform and community engagement aims to secure water availability for both current and future generations.