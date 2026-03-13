Controversy Over Himachal's Exclusion of Vigilance Bureau from RTI Act
BJP leader Randhir Sharma criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's move to exclude the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from the RTI Act, labeling it unconstitutional. He emphasized the need for transparency in these agencies, accusing the government of using them for political purposes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Randhir Sharma has voiced strong opposition to the recent decision by the Himachal Pradesh government.
The exclusion of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from the RTI Act has been characterized as unconstitutional and potentially authoritarian by Sharma.
He argues that the state government lacks the authority to modify Parliament-approved legislation, highlighting the crucial need for transparency in these anti-corruption bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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