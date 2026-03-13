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Delhi Police Constable Busted: Fake PCC Racket Revealed

A Delhi Police constable was arrested for involvement in a fake Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) racket. The counterfeit PCCs were quickly produced and sold at inflated prices. The scheme was discovered during a narcotics probe, leading to multiple FIRs and revealing a complex web of forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:57 IST
Delhi Police Constable Busted: Fake PCC Racket Revealed
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A Delhi Police constable stationed at Shaheen Bagh has been apprehended for his alleged participation in a fake Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) racket, according to officials. The discovery of this scheme coincided with the investigation of a narcotics case in southeast Delhi, raising concerns about systemic corruption.

Identified as Arun, a 2017-batch constable from Himachal Pradesh, he allegedly collaborated with Tushar, a former 'police mitra,' to produce forged PCCs. They charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, significantly more than the official fee, and delivered the counterfeit documents within hours, compared to the legitimate 10-15 day process.

In the course of a narcotics probe, authorities uncovered numerous forged PCCs at a rented residence linked to an alleged drug trafficker. The bust also led to the discovery of a fake police ID and blank forms. Multiple FIRs have been filed, and investigations are ongoing, including probing the involvement of an Uzbek woman and a missing sub-inspector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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