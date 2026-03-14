Cross-Border Tensions Surge as Drone Incursion Sparks Major Operation

A significant security operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after a Pakistani drone crossed the International Border, raising alarms among local authorities.

The drone was observed briefly over the villages of Kandral, Abtal, and Bahadurpur in the Ramgarh sector late Friday night. In response, a large-scale search operation commenced at dawn to ascertain whether any illicit items had been air-dropped.

Officials confirmed the recovery of over 3.5 kilograms of heroin, estimated at Rs 20 crore, dropped by drones in the R S Pura sector. Two individuals suspected of narcotics smuggling have been detained for interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)