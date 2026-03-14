Missile Strike on U.S. Embassy Helipad in Baghdad
A missile hit a helipad at the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, as reported on Saturday by the Associated Press, citing two Iraqi security officials. The strike resulted in a column of smoke rising over the compound on Saturday morning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:52 IST
According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), a missile struck a helipad within the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad on Saturday.
The AP report cited two Iraqi security officials who confirmed the incident.
The aftermath of the strike was visible as a column of smoke was seen rising over the embassy compound on Saturday morning, illustrating the severity of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Iraqi officials say a helipad at the US Embassy in Baghdad was hit by a missile, reports AP.
Iraqi officials say a helipad at the US Embassy in Baghdad was hit by a missile, reports AP.
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