Mizoram's Operation Jericho: Extending the Fight Against Drug Trafficking

Mizoram's government appears poised to extend its vigorous anti-drug initiative, 'Operation Jericho,' beyond the initially planned March deadline, according to officials' statements made on Sunday.

Launched on September 1, 2025, this comprehensive crackdown on drug trafficking is a collaborative effort between the state police, the excise department, and the Young Mizo Association. The ongoing mission is vital due to the state's strategic 510-kilometer border with Myanmar.

Mizoram's Home Minister, K. Sapdanga, recently reviewed border security measures and emphasized the necessity for an enhanced monitoring system to track border crossings more effectively, underscoring the campaign's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)