Poland's Nitro-Chem Expands TNT Production Amid Border Security Moves

Poland's Nitro-Chem is preparing a significant expansion of its TNT production capacity, set to double the current output of 10,000 tons annually within the next three to four years, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski announced this week.

Already Europe's largest TNT producer, Nitro-Chem supplies explosives to the U.S. military and NATO allies globally. The expansion is expected to cement its competitive edge in the defense industry, Gawkowski emphasized.

In parallel, PGZ CEO Adam Leszkiewicz revealed plans to boost production of explosive RDX and move into mine production, aligning with Poland's 'East Shield' initiative aimed at fortifying its borders against potential threats from neighboring Russia and Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)