Government Moves to Overhaul Alcohol Laws to Cut Red Tape and Boost Hospitality Sector

The New Zealand Government has introduced sweeping reforms to alcohol legislation aimed at reducing bureaucracy, modernising licensing rules, and supporting growth across the hospitality and events sectors.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee and Regulation Minister David Seymour announced the introduction of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Improving Alcohol Regulation) Amendment Bill, describing it as a major step in freeing businesses and consumers from outdated regulatory barriers.

The reform package forms part of the Government’s broader push to reduce compliance costs and unlock economic activity, particularly in hospitality, tourism, and events industries that collectively contribute billions of dollars annually to the economy.

Modernising Alcohol Laws for a Changing Economy

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said the legislation addresses years of regulatory creep that has made alcohol licensing unnecessarily complex.

“Alcohol is a legal product that the vast majority of New Zealanders consume responsibly. But over time the law regulating it has become increasingly complex, bureaucratic, and disconnected from the harms it is supposed to address,” McKee said.

The Bill aims to simplify licensing procedures, reduce unnecessary restrictions, and create more flexible rules for businesses and community events.

According to McKee, the reforms will make the licensing system fairer for applicants, more practical for event organisers, and more responsive to modern hospitality practices.

Hospitality Sector Set to Benefit from Reduced Compliance

A key focus of the reform is improving conditions for the hospitality and events industries, which employ tens of thousands of people across restaurants, bars, tourism, retail, manufacturing, and live entertainment.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said the sector plays a crucial role in New Zealand’s economy and requires a regulatory environment that supports growth rather than stifles it.

“The hospitality sector supports tens of thousands of jobs and contributes billions of dollars to our economy across hospitality, tourism, retail, manufacturing, and events,” Seymour said.

The reforms are expected to complement an ongoing Ministry for Regulation review into the hospitality sector, which is currently consulting with businesses to identify further opportunities to reduce compliance burdens and simplify operational requirements.

New System for Televising Major Sporting Events

One of the most visible changes will allow licensed venues to open outside their usual trading hours to broadcast major international sporting events, such as the Rugby World Cup.

Currently, special legislative changes are often required to permit late-night openings for significant televised events.

Under the new framework, these permissions could be granted administratively by the Governor-General on ministerial advice, eliminating the need for Parliament to pass event-specific law changes.

The move follows earlier campaigns led by Seymour in 2015, 2019, and 2023 to temporarily adjust licensing rules during Rugby World Cup tournaments.

“Allowing licensed premises to remain open to televise significant events outside their normal licensed hours will give people more freedom to enjoy these occasions while providing a boost to the hospitality sector,” McKee said.

New Flexibility for Businesses and Events

The Bill also introduces a range of practical reforms designed to reflect evolving consumer expectations and business models.

Among the most notable changes is an exemption allowing hairdressers and barbers to offer customers a limited drink—such as a beer, glass of wine, or gin and tonic—without needing a full alcohol licence.

The change follows recommendations from the Hairdressing and Barbering Regulatory Review, which identified the licensing requirement as excessive and disproportionate.

Seymour said the reform reflects a broader principle that regulation should focus on preventing harm rather than micromanaging responsible behaviour.

“In a free society adults should be trusted to make their own choices. The role of the law is to target harm, not to micromanage responsible behaviour,” he said.

Expanded Opportunities for Producers and Retailers

The proposed reforms also extend cellar-door tasting rules beyond wineries, allowing breweries, distilleries, and other alcohol producers to charge for tastings without needing a full on-licence.

Restaurants with integrated retail areas will also be allowed to sell alcohol for customers to take home, aligning the rules with modern hospitality models where dining and retail experiences often overlap.

Meanwhile, clubs will be given the option to apply for on-licences enabling them to serve alcohol to the wider public, potentially expanding community venue offerings.

Fairer Licensing and Objection Processes

The Bill introduces several changes designed to improve fairness and clarity in licensing decisions.

Under the proposed rules:

• Objections to alcohol licence applications will be limited to people living or working within the same council area or within one kilometre of the premises.• Licence applicants will gain a formal right of reply to objections, ensuring a more balanced process.• Licences will not be declined solely because a local alcohol policy has changed since the original licence was granted.

Officials say these measures aim to provide greater certainty for businesses while maintaining appropriate safeguards for communities.

Stronger Oversight for Alcohol Delivery Services

The reforms also address the growing market for rapid alcohol delivery services, clarifying legal responsibilities to ensure alcohol is not supplied to underage or intoxicated individuals.

Licensed premises will also be permitted to meet their legal obligations by offering either low-alcohol or zero-alcohol beverages, rather than requiring both.

Further Changes Expected Through Sector Review

The Government has signalled that additional regulatory changes could follow once the Ministry for Regulation completes its comprehensive review of the hospitality sector.

Industry groups will also have an opportunity to propose further amendments during the parliamentary select committee process.

Seymour said the current Bill represents an important first stage in modernising alcohol regulation while maintaining safeguards against alcohol-related harm.

“We know there are additional changes the hospitality sector would like to see and many of these will be recommended following the Ministry for Regulation’s review,” he said.