Iran Targets USS Gerald Ford Service Centres as Defensive Measure
Iran identifies logistics and service centres supporting the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier as potential targets. This stance, announced by Iranian armed forces spokesperson Khatam al-Anbiya on Monday, underscores tensions surrounding the carrier's presence in the Red Sea, which Iran perceives as a threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iranian armed forces spokesperson, Khatam al-Anbiya, on Monday identified logistics and service centres enabling the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier's operations as potential targets.
According to Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a representative of the command, the carrier's presence in the Red Sea poses a threat to Iran. These statements were broadcasted through a video shared by the semi-official Fars news agency.
Such declarations reflect ongoing tensions and the strategic considerations surrounding the USS Gerald Ford strike group amid geopolitical confrontations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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