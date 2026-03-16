Iran Targets USS Gerald Ford Service Centres as Defensive Measure

The Iranian armed forces spokesperson, Khatam al-Anbiya, on Monday identified logistics and service centres enabling the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier's operations as potential targets.

According to Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a representative of the command, the carrier's presence in the Red Sea poses a threat to Iran. These statements were broadcasted through a video shared by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Such declarations reflect ongoing tensions and the strategic considerations surrounding the USS Gerald Ford strike group amid geopolitical confrontations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)