Dramatic Capture: Dhanbad's Police Clash with Armed Gangsters
In Dhanbad, Jharkhand, a police operation culminated in the arrest of three gangsters after a fierce gunfight. Two sustained gunshot injuries, while another broke his leg trying to flee. Identified as members of the Prince Khan gang, they were wanted for recent shootings in Dhanbad and Ranchi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, successfully apprehended three notorious gangsters following a brief but intense gunfight.
According to officers, the confrontation occurred after police, acting on a tip-off, raided the Bhagabandh area. Upon arrival, they faced gunfire from the concealed criminals and returned fire, wounding two suspects in the legs.
The third gangster, attempting to make an escape, sustained a broken leg. Identified as part of the Prince Khan gang, these individuals were sought for two shooting incidents in Dhanbad and Ranchi. Investigations are continuing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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