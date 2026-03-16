Dramatic Capture: Dhanbad's Police Clash with Armed Gangsters

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officials in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, successfully apprehended three notorious gangsters following a brief but intense gunfight.

According to officers, the confrontation occurred after police, acting on a tip-off, raided the Bhagabandh area. Upon arrival, they faced gunfire from the concealed criminals and returned fire, wounding two suspects in the legs.

The third gangster, attempting to make an escape, sustained a broken leg. Identified as part of the Prince Khan gang, these individuals were sought for two shooting incidents in Dhanbad and Ranchi. Investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)