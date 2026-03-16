SA and Eswatini Sign Revised Komati River Treaty to Strengthen Regional Water Security

South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini have taken a significant step toward strengthening regional water security after signing a revised treaty governing the development and utilisation of water resources in the Komati River Basin, marking the first update to the agreement in more than three decades.

South Africa’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, and Eswatini’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Prince Lonkhokhela Dlamini, formalised the amended treaty during a high-level meeting held at Maguga Dam in Eswatini on Friday.

The revised agreement is designed to modernise transboundary water management, expand cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, and ensure sustainable water supply for communities dependent on the Komati River system, particularly those in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province who rely on the Driekoppies and Maguga dams.

First Major Update to the Komati River Agreement in 33 Years

The original treaty governing the Komati River Basin was signed in 1992, leading to the creation of the Komati Basin Water Authority (KOBWA) in 1993, a joint institution responsible for managing key water infrastructure shared by the two countries.

For more than three decades, KOBWA has overseen the design, financing, construction, and management of two major dams — Maguga Dam in Eswatini and Driekoppies Dam in South Africa. These dams are critical to the region’s water supply, supporting domestic consumption, irrigation, and industrial use.

However, rapid legislative changes, evolving water governance frameworks, climate pressures, and new international standards for transboundary water cooperation made it necessary to update the treaty.

The newly signed amendment modernises the institutional and legal framework governing shared water resources, ensuring that the agreement aligns with current water management policies in both countries and international water governance principles.

Expanded Mandate for Komati Basin Water Authority

One of the key innovations in the revised treaty is the expansion of KOBWA’s mandate.

Previously focused primarily on dam construction and operational oversight, the authority will now play a broader role in supporting water service delivery, strengthening basin management, and developing sustainable funding models for long-term operations.

Under the revised framework, KOBWA will also explore new revenue streams to ensure financial sustainability while continuing to maintain and manage the basin’s strategic water infrastructure.

This shift reflects a growing recognition that transboundary water institutions must evolve beyond infrastructure management toward integrated basin governance.

Strengthening Cross-Border Cooperation on Shared Water Resources

The signing ceremony followed bilateral discussions between the two ministers aimed at deepening cooperation on shared water resources and strengthening diplomatic relations between South Africa and Eswatini.

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of the Joint Water Commission (JWC), which was also established in 1992 and serves as the technical advisory body to both governments on matters related to the development and utilisation of shared water systems.

The Commission plays a crucial role in coordinating technical planning, monitoring water flows, and ensuring the equitable allocation of water resources between the two countries.

Under the renewed agreement, the JWC will continue to meet at least once annually, while ministers from both countries will maintain regular engagements to assess progress and guide cooperation.

Safeguarding Regional Water Security in the Incomati Basin

The ministers also emphasised the need to maintain minimum cross-border water flows at the Ressano Garcia gauging station, as required under the Incomati–Maputo Watercourse Agreement.

This agreement involves three countries — South Africa, Eswatini, and Mozambique — which share the Incomati and Maputo river systems.

Officials highlighted the importance of maintaining a minimum flow of 2.6 cubic metres per second, which is essential to ensuring ecological sustainability and water availability downstream.

To achieve this, the Komati Basin Water Authority and the Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency (IUCMA) have been encouraged to strengthen operational coordination and monitoring.

Supporting the New Regional Water Cooperation Body

The ministers also pledged support for the Incomati-Maputo Water Commission (INMACOM), a newly established institution tasked with enhancing cooperation among the three countries sharing the basin.

INMACOM aims to coordinate regional efforts to protect shared water resources, manage river flows sustainably, and support long-term water security across national boundaries.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the commission would play a critical role in promoting sustainable water management and preventing potential disputes over shared water resources.

Climate Pressures Driving Greater Water Cooperation

Experts note that southern Africa’s water systems are under increasing strain due to climate variability, population growth, agricultural expansion, and rising industrial demand.

The Komati River Basin is a vital water source for both countries, supporting irrigation schemes, rural livelihoods, and economic development in water-scarce regions.

By modernising the treaty framework, the two governments aim to ensure more resilient water governance capable of addressing climate challenges and future demand pressures.

A Model for Transboundary Water Governance in Africa

The revised Komati Basin treaty is being viewed as an important example of proactive water diplomacy in Africa, demonstrating how neighbouring countries can collaboratively manage shared river systems.

Officials say the strengthened agreement will help ensure that water resources in the Komati Basin are developed, protected, and used sustainably for generations to come.

The meeting concluded with both governments reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing regional water security across southern Africa.