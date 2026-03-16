Nelson Mandela Bay Boosts Ward Councillor Community Fund to R9 Million

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has approved a significant increase in the Ward Councillor Discretionary Allowance, raising the allocation from R100 000 to R150 000 per ward councillor, a move aimed at strengthening councillors’ ability to respond to urgent community needs.

The decision, adopted during a recent full council meeting, increases the municipality’s total annual allocation for the fund from R6 million to R9 million per financial year, reflecting growing pressure on ward councillors to provide direct support to vulnerable residents and community initiatives.

Municipal leadership says the additional funding will enhance the municipality’s ability to respond quickly to small-scale social challenges at community level, particularly in areas facing poverty, unemployment and limited access to social support.

Supporting Communities at the Frontline of Local Governance

The Ward Councillor Discretionary Allowance, often referred to as the Ward Councillor Discretionary Fund, is a limited municipal allocation designed to assist councillors in addressing urgent local issues that fall outside the scope of routine municipal service delivery programmes.

The fund allows councillors to support vulnerable households, community-based organisations, grassroots sporting activities and other small-scale interventions that require immediate assistance within their wards.

With Nelson Mandela Bay consisting of 60 municipal wards, the revised allocation translates into an additional R50 000 per councillor annually, increasing the total support available to councillors working directly with communities.

Strict Rules to Prevent Misuse of Funds

Council Speaker Eugene Johnson emphasised that the discretionary allowance cannot be used for personal benefit and must be managed strictly according to municipal regulations and financial accountability frameworks.

According to Johnson, the funds must be used exclusively for community-focused initiatives that improve local socio-economic conditions.

“The funds are not intended for personal benefit and must be utilised strictly for community purposes in line with approved municipal policies and procedures,” Johnson said.

Municipal officials stressed that the fund is subject to strict governance controls to ensure transparency and responsible use of public resources.

Legal Framework Governing the Fund

The administration and oversight of the discretionary allowance are primarily governed by two key pieces of legislation:

• Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), Act 56 of 2003, which regulates municipal financial management, expenditure control and accountability.

• Municipal Systems Act, Act 32 of 2000, which promotes participatory governance and responsive municipal service delivery.

In addition, municipalities implement internal council-approved policies, monitoring mechanisms and reporting requirements to ensure that the discretionary funds are used for legitimate community development purposes.

Addressing Poverty and Local Social Challenges

Speaker Johnson said the decision to increase the allowance was driven by the realities faced by ward councillors working on the frontlines of community challenges.

“Ward councillors are at the forefront of the challenges faced by our communities. They need to be in a position to respond through different interventions, one of those being the ability to positively contribute to the socio-economic conditions experienced by our residents,” Johnson said.

While acknowledging that the funds remain limited, Johnson noted that effective use of the allowance could support poverty alleviation efforts, grassroots sports development and other community-based initiatives.

“The funds might not be enough, but if properly utilised, they can contribute to poverty alleviation, grassroots sport development and addressing other community-based social challenges,” he added.

Complementing Larger Municipal Development Funding

Municipal officials stressed that the Ward Councillor Discretionary Allowance does not replace larger municipal development programmes, but rather complements them by addressing smaller, immediate community needs.

Ward-level development is primarily funded through several major funding streams, including:

• Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) – a national conditional grant that finances infrastructure such as roads, sanitation, water supply and community facilities in underserved areas.

• Local Government Equitable Share – funding allocated by national government to support municipalities in delivering basic services to indigent households.

• Municipal capital budgets – guided by the Integrated Development Plan (IDP), which identifies infrastructure and service delivery priorities through community consultation processes.

These funding mechanisms allow municipalities to implement large-scale development projects while ensuring equitable service delivery across wards.

Additional Programmes Supporting Ward-Level Development

Beyond municipal funding, several national and provincial programmes also contribute to socio-economic development at community level.

These include:

• Community Works Programme (CWP) – providing part-time employment opportunities in poor communities.

• Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant (NDPG) – supporting urban development projects and improving public infrastructure in townships.

• Other provincial and national development initiatives aimed at strengthening local economic development and community resilience.

Together, these programmes help municipalities improve living conditions, expand economic opportunities and strengthen community development across local wards.

Strengthening Responsive Local Governance

Municipal leaders say the increase in the discretionary allowance reflects a broader effort to strengthen responsive governance and empower councillors to respond more effectively to local challenges.

By providing councillors with additional resources, the municipality hopes to enhance community support mechanisms while maintaining strong oversight to ensure public funds are used responsibly.