Left Menu

Karnataka to Launch Centralised Ambulance Management on 112 Helpline

The Karnataka government plans to implement a centralised ambulance management system using the unified emergency helpline '112'. Announced by Minister Sharanprakash Patil, this system aims to enhance emergency healthcare delivery. Recruitment for support staff and technical integration are ongoing, with the rollout expected in three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:12 IST
Karnataka to Launch Centralised Ambulance Management on 112 Helpline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to transform its emergency healthcare services through a centralised ambulance management system, announced Minister Sharanprakash Patil in the Legislative Council.

Scheduled to operate under the unified helpline number '112', this initiative aims to streamline and hasten emergency response across the state.

The state plans to integrate technical systems within three months and recruit additional support staff to manage the revamped services, ensuring that the fleet of 1,715 ambulances meets central standards, adding 262 more to boost capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026