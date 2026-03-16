Karnataka to Launch Centralised Ambulance Management on 112 Helpline
The Karnataka government plans to implement a centralised ambulance management system using the unified emergency helpline '112'. Announced by Minister Sharanprakash Patil, this system aims to enhance emergency healthcare delivery. Recruitment for support staff and technical integration are ongoing, with the rollout expected in three months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government is set to transform its emergency healthcare services through a centralised ambulance management system, announced Minister Sharanprakash Patil in the Legislative Council.
Scheduled to operate under the unified helpline number '112', this initiative aims to streamline and hasten emergency response across the state.
The state plans to integrate technical systems within three months and recruit additional support staff to manage the revamped services, ensuring that the fleet of 1,715 ambulances meets central standards, adding 262 more to boost capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- 112
- healthcare
- Patil
- recruitment
- integration
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