Delhi Cop Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police has been apprehended in a corruption case. Rohtash Kumar, stationed at Geeta Colony police station, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials reported on Monday.

The ASI was the investigating officer in a dowry harassment case filed by a woman against her husband. The complainant alleged Kumar demanded a bribe in exchange for leniency. Initially, he asked for Rs 40,000 but later reduced it to Rs 20,000 after negotiations.

The vigilance team laid a trap, catching Kumar red-handed while receiving the money. A case has been filed against him, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)