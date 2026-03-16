Delhi Cop Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, Rohtash Kumar, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in a dowry harassment case. The vigilance unit caught him red-handed after he threatened the complainant with strict action in exchange for a bribe.
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An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police has been apprehended in a corruption case. Rohtash Kumar, stationed at Geeta Colony police station, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials reported on Monday.
The ASI was the investigating officer in a dowry harassment case filed by a woman against her husband. The complainant alleged Kumar demanded a bribe in exchange for leniency. Initially, he asked for Rs 40,000 but later reduced it to Rs 20,000 after negotiations.
The vigilance team laid a trap, catching Kumar red-handed while receiving the money. A case has been filed against him, and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)