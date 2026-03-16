Supreme Court Pushes for Unified Greenery Efforts Beyond Delhi's Borders

The Supreme Court of India today underscored the vital need to extend green cover efforts beyond the national capital, Delhi. During a hearing concerning the administrative strategies for Delhi Ridge, the court criticized the prevailing notion that Delhi, by virtue of being the capital, deserves more attention for greenery than other states, stating that other states are not 'lesser mortals.'

In the hearing, the court examined the reconstitution of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB) to include key officials from both central and state governments, urban and forest departments, and notable NGOs. A detailed examination of statutory and non-statutory committees managing green areas was requested, aiming for clarity and coordination in overlapping jurisdictions.

Previously, the Supreme Court suggested granting statutory status to DRMB for better coordination and expertise sharing between the Centre and Delhi. They questioned what differentiates Delhi's environmental needs from the rest of the country, highlighting the need for comprehensive and unified green strategies nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)