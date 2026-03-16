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Spain Rejects Participation in Strait of Hormuz Military Mission

Spain has chosen not to partake in the military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, deeming the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran illegal. The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, criticized the offensive and prohibited U.S. aircraft from using joint bases in southern Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:13 IST
Spain Rejects Participation in Strait of Hormuz Military Mission
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The Spanish government has declared its refusal to join any military operation in the Strait of Hormuz, citing the illegality of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government has taken a firm stand against the offensive, further prohibiting American aircraft from utilizing shared bases on Spanish soil.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's request for military assistance in securing the strategic waterway. Trump's warning of a bleak future for NATO allies not supporting this effort was met with Spain's commitment to prioritizing the termination of the war.

While recognizing the strategic importance of the Strait, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed the European Union's stance that de-escalating the situation should be the primary goal, without succumbing to economic pressures. Meanwhile, European countries like Germany, Italy, and Greece have also declined to participate in the mission, although nations like Denmark remain undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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