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Kenya Cracks Down on Ant Trafficking: Local Man Accused of Supplying Insects

Kenyan prosecutors charged a local man, Charles Mwangi, with supplying live garden ants to foreign traffickers. Authorities discovered over 1,100 ants at his residence. Mwangi allegedly supplied the ants to a Chinese national arrested in Nairobi and linked to a larger trafficking operation involving multiple Kenyan regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:53 IST
Kenya Cracks Down on Ant Trafficking: Local Man Accused of Supplying Insects
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  • Kenya

Kenyan authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat wildlife trafficking as local man Charles Mwangi faces charges for allegedly supplying live ants to foreign traffickers. The Director Of Public Prosecutions announced Mwangi's arraignment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport court.

During a search of Mwangi's residence, police found over 1,000 unpackaged live garden ants and numerous packaged ants in modified syringes, along with hundreds of empty syringes. Prosecutors assert that Mwangi supplied these ants to a Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, who was recently arrested at Nairobi's main airport with a suitcase filled with more than 2,000 live garden ants.

Authorities have also connected Mwangi to a consignment of ants seized in Bangkok in March, originating from Mombasa, and have identified accomplices across several Kenyan counties. The case highlights a shift in biopiracy from traditional trophies like elephant ivory to lesser-known species, as enthusiasts are willing to pay high prices for ant colonies displayed in large transparent formicariums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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