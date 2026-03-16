Renovation Reawakens: The Trump-Kennedy Center Transformation

In a significant decision forthcoming on Monday, the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is anticipated to approve a temporary closure for extensive renovations spearheaded by President Donald Trump.

The meeting, scheduled in the East Room of the White House, follows Trump's previous announcements of structural updates starting post-July 4th, aiming for a 'faster and higher quality result.'

Despite dissent from some Democrats, including Rep. Joyce Beatty, who argue the changes sideline congressional input, a federal judge has mandated her inclusion in renovation discussions. Major alterations to the building's interior and exterior are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)