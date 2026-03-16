Delhi's Inclusive Travel Initiative Embraces Transgender Community

The Delhi government has extended its free bus travel scheme to include transgender passengers, cementing its commitment to social inclusion and equal access to public transportation. More than 1 lakh 'Saheli Pink' cards have already been issued since the initiative's inception earlier this month.

Women and transgenders with Aadhaar cards qualify for these cards, which also provide a 10 per cent discount on the Delhi Metro and Rapid Rail. The decision, made in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, underscores the administration's dedication to fostering an equitable and compassionate city.

The government has implemented 50 authorized centers in Delhi for card distribution, ensuring that the facility mirrors the current mechanism available for women passengers in public buses. Additionally, the initiative's longevity aligns with the existing three-month extension of free travel for women via pink tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)