TVK Denies Election Alliance Rumors Amidst Political Buzz

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has categorically denied the circulating rumors of alliance talks with various political parties, dismissing them as 'completely untrue.' Reports had suggested potential alliances involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), founder VK Sasikala, and PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss.

CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK's Joint General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson, appealed on Monday for the public to disregard such rumors. 'Do Not Believe Rumours!' he emphasized, pointing out that these false claims have been deliberately spread by some media outlets and on social media for political advantage.

Kumar underscored that no discussions have occurred at any level with the mentioned parties or leaders, noting that similar, baseless narratives previously linked TVK with other parties including the Indian National Congress.

He accused members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of spreading these unfounded reports to create confusion. Kumar urged media organizations and social media users to verify such information before sharing, asserting 'Truth will prevail.'

TVK's declaration comes amid mounting speculation and political maneuvers in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The state will conduct polling in a single phase on April 23, with vote counting on May 4.

The main electoral clash is anticipated between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, including Congress and DMDK, and the NDA, led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as partners. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to launch his political career with his party, TVK, in this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)