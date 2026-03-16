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Punjab Assembly Advocates Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Bharat Ratna for Dalit icon Kanshi Ram. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema praised Kanshi Ram for advancing socio-economic equality and empowering marginalized communities. Additionally, the assembly condemned remarks against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh, highlighting the importance of respect and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:33 IST
Punjab Assembly Advocates Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram
Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, advocating for late Dalit icon Kanshi Ram to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. The resolution was introduced by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who highlighted Kanshi Ram's significant contributions to promoting socio-economic equality and anti-caste discrimination.

Cheema paid homage to Kanshi Ram, noting his influential role in the legacy of Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. The minister acknowledged Kanshi Ram's sacrifices, including leaving a gazetted officer position to empower marginalized youth through advocacy and political engagement. The resolution comes a day after Kanshi's 92nd birth anniversary and echoes previous demands for the same honor.

Moreover, the House condemned derogatory remarks made by the Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, against Minister Harbhajan Singh, emphasizing the need for public officials to uphold dignity and promote social harmony. The assembly called for a formal apology from Bajwa and urged proactive measures to prevent caste or occupation-based insults in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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