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BJP Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Minority Appeasement' at Iftar Event

The BJP criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for attending an Iftar party, accusing him of minority appeasement and questioning whether Congress policy involves insulting Hindu deities. The BJP's statement followed Reddy's emphasis on communal harmony and Muslim community welfare at the Hyderabad event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:15 IST
BJP Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Minority Appeasement' at Iftar Event
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of engaging in minority appeasement after he attended an Iftar party organized by the state in Hyderabad.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla claimed that Reddy, dubbed 'Hazrat Reddy,' sought blessings from the Muslim community at the event, which was also attended by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Shukla criticized Reddy for allegedly appealing to Muslims while hurting Hindu sentiments.

The BJP also called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party's stance on minority appeasement and questioned whether Reddy was following Congress policy. Reddy, however, emphasized the importance of communal harmony and development for the Muslim community at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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