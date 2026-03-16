EU's Aspides Mission: A Guard in Waiting
EU foreign ministers are hesitant to expand the naval mission in the Middle East's Strait of Hormuz, despite calls for fortified naval assets. The Aspides mission is tasked with protecting vessels from attacks in the Red Sea, currently commanding limited naval resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:06 IST
European Union foreign ministers are reluctant to broaden the scope of a naval mission guarding the Strait of Hormuz, as mentioned by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
With U.S. President Donald Trump urging global cooperation to police the vital oil passage after Iranian retaliation, the current mission, named Aspides, continues to focus on its operations in the Red Sea against Houthi insurgents.
Despite discussions on strengthening the mission with more naval assets, ministers decided against changing its mandate for now, maintaining limited resources under command.
(With inputs from agencies.)