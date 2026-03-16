EU's Aspides Mission: A Guard in Waiting

European Union foreign ministers are reluctant to broaden the scope of a naval mission guarding the Strait of Hormuz, as mentioned by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

With U.S. President Donald Trump urging global cooperation to police the vital oil passage after Iranian retaliation, the current mission, named Aspides, continues to focus on its operations in the Red Sea against Houthi insurgents.

Despite discussions on strengthening the mission with more naval assets, ministers decided against changing its mandate for now, maintaining limited resources under command.

(With inputs from agencies.)