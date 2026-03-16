Left Menu

EU's Aspides Mission: A Guard in Waiting

EU foreign ministers are hesitant to expand the naval mission in the Middle East's Strait of Hormuz, despite calls for fortified naval assets. The Aspides mission is tasked with protecting vessels from attacks in the Red Sea, currently commanding limited naval resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:06 IST
EU's Aspides Mission: A Guard in Waiting

European Union foreign ministers are reluctant to broaden the scope of a naval mission guarding the Strait of Hormuz, as mentioned by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

With U.S. President Donald Trump urging global cooperation to police the vital oil passage after Iranian retaliation, the current mission, named Aspides, continues to focus on its operations in the Red Sea against Houthi insurgents.

Despite discussions on strengthening the mission with more naval assets, ministers decided against changing its mandate for now, maintaining limited resources under command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026