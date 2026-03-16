Strait of Hormuz Tensions Threaten Global Oil Stability

The ongoing tensions at the Strait of Hormuz have industry leaders cautioning the Trump administration about escalating global energy disruptions, The Wall Street Journal reports. US oil executives highlight the potential intensification of the crisis due to conflicts in the key waterway critical to worldwide oil flow.

In White House meetings, heads of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips expressed concerns about volatile energy markets to officials including Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Exxon CEO Darren Woods warned of potential price hikes, while other executives noted domestic production wouldn't offset the millions of barrels trapped daily owing to strait disruptions.

Though President Trump was absent from the meetings, the situation remains critical. US oil prices surged from USD 87 to USD 99 per barrel within days. Trump's call for an international coalition to safeguard the strait underlines the global stakes, yet countries have not committed to join the mission, leaving market uncertainty unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)